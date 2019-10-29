Share:

ISLAMABAD - The JUI-F on Monday showed its satisfaction over the venue of protest chosen for the march in the car park of the H-9 Sunday Market, near Peshawar Mor along the Kashmir Highway. JUI-F senior leader Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri alongwith Deputy Commissioner Islamabad on Monday visited the protest venue for the inspection of arrangements for the Azaadi March. On the occasion, Ghafoor Haideri told the media that the area was enough for the protest,stating that it can easily accommodate at least one million protesters. He further assured the administration that their protest would be peaceful and they will not let their workers violate the law or the agreement of JUI-F with the Islamabad administration. Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Hamza Shafaqat, said that the Kashmir Highway and all the education institutions to remain open as it were the orders of the court and a part of the agreement.

However, a JUI-F senior leader from Islamabad Chapter told The Nation that the spot selected for the protest was not enough for the protesters as thousands of protesters will reach Islamabad for Azaadi March. He said that the caravans having thousands of people from Sindh and Balochistan provinces were on their way to the capital, stating that caravans from the KPK and Punjab will start their journey towards on October 30 and 31. On the other hand, the JUI-F across the country has accelerated its activities and mobilised their workers to begin marching towards Islamabad. The caravans are expected to reach Islamabad on October 31 from around the country. As The Nation asked the locals about the length of the protest spot they informed that the area was between 35 to 40 acres. However, they said that it was not the ideal place for the protest as it was a hub of education institutes.

Meanwhile, talking to The Nation, the JUI-F senior leader Haji Ghulam Ali said that they had hundreds of thousands workers coming to Islamabad in a very peaceful way.

He said that they will remain peaceful throughout the Azaadi March.