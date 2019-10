Share:

KHANEWAL - SSP Operations Lahore Faisal Shahzad has been transferred and posted as new district police officer (DPO) Khanewal. He is the senior PSP officer having vast experience of police administration. Previously he worked as DPO Nankan Sahib, Faisalabad, Muzarfargarh and Murdan. While taking to newsman DPO Faisal Shahzad vowed that to protect life and honour of the common at all costs.