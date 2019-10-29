Share:

The Meteorology Department has said that the cyclone Kyar was about 700-km away from Karachi's coast, saying it was more likely that it would hit the Omani coast rather than the Karachi coast.

The cyclone Kyar was moving in a southwest direction at the speed of 10 to 12 kilometers per hour.

The coastal areas of Karachi amd Thatta are likely to remain inundated for some time. The high waves being created by the cyclone had led to a ban on all sea-based civilian activities along the coast of Sindh.

In low-lying areas of the province, rains are expected on Wednesday.

A flood-like situation in Karachi's Rehri Goth, Ibrahim Hyderi was in a better situation at the time of reporting, allowing residents to return to their homes. Many seaside villages outside Karachi had been inundated by the rising waters.

The Karachi city administration has set up relief camps in government schools, while the Edhi Foundation is also involved in relief efforts.