Lahore - The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Monday announced support of traders’ shutdown strike call for October 29th and 30th. While addressing an emergent meeting of the Executive Committee, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said government should immediately resolve traders’ issues and find out an amicable solution in consultation with the stakeholders. They said the LCCI supports the trading community but also wants to support the government by paying taxes. The government has brought businesses in the blind alley and no way out is being given to them. Hence, it has compelled the traders to protest and show their shutdown power. The LCCI office-bearers urged the government to address the genuine reservations of the business community through policy reforms as they are engine of growth and economy cannot grow without their effective role. They said that economy is shrinking due to high cost of doing business, unfavorable business atmosphere, cumbersome taxation system and various other challenges. Government would have to take policy measures for creating business friendly atmosphere and should accept the genuine demands of the business community.