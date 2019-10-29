Share:

BADIN - Sindh Minister for Agriculture Mohammad Ismail Rahu has said that the ‘incompetent’ governments at Centre as well as in country’s two provinces had done an irreparable damage to the state institutions and made the life of common man miserable.

Speaking to the journalists and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) workers and his supporters at his village Rahuki on Monday, Rahu said that the Sindh government, despite its meagre resources, was carrying out development projects in various parts of the province.

He said that he was trying his best to persuade both sugar miller owners and farmers to reach a consensus on the issue of the crop rate, and he hoped that both sides would soon reach a consensus, and the mills would start crushing the canes again.

The minister said that now the issue of the deduction of the rice crop by the millers was almost resolved after he intervened as he was himself a rice grower.

He said that it was the right of JUI-F to launch the movement against the PTI-led government, which, according to him, had completely failed to deliver to the people; rather it had become a threat to the economy of the country.

Rahu said it would have been worth appreciating if both Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari had been provided better healthcare facilities when their fans and family members were showing their concern over their health.

The PPP leader said that it was the fundamental right of every citizen of the country to get the treatment, but both the leaders were denied access to the best medical aid in the initial stages of their ailments.

The minister said that he did not see Imran Khan and his ‘cronies’ in the cabinet completing their terms since they had made the lives of people miserable by only adopting the policies which only suited the PTI’s financers. He reiterated that PTI had come to power as a result of rigged elections.

Rahu said that he foresaw tense political situation in the country in the coming months since all the political forces were almost on the same page when it came to getting rid of the ‘insane’ rulers. He said the country was facing complete isolation due to present government’s policies.

The minister claimed that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was the only ray of the hope for people of the country.