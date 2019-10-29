Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Lining work of Sher Canal was completed on Monday under the World Bank (WB) funded water sector improvement project, WSIP.

The irrigation department officials released the water in the canal to mark the start of the sowing of wheat and other crops in taluka Jhuddo.

Sources said that lining of the canal was stopped in the past by the concerned authorities following complaints of the use of sub-standard material by the contractor.

Sources said that few weeks ago with approval of irrigation department who had stopped water flow in it contractor resumed the lining work of remaining RD of tail end.

Director Mansoor Ahmed Memon and concerned engineers and SDOs also visited site of the project several times and found the work satisfactory.