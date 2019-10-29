Share:

SHIKARPUR - A painful inci­dent took place here at village Jalaluddin Brohi on Monday when a ruth­less husband shot dead his wife, identified as Ms Bibi Fatima, over a domestic is­sue and ran away from the crime scene

The incident took place in the vicinity of Garhi Ya­sin Police Station, some 40 kilometers from here.

Area police shifted the body to Taluka Hospi­tal Garhi Yasin, and later handed it over to her rela­tives after completing nec­essary medical legal for­malities.

No complaint of the inci­dent was registered till the filing of this news.