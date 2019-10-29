SHIKARPUR - A painful incident took place here at village Jalaluddin Brohi on Monday when a ruthless husband shot dead his wife, identified as Ms Bibi Fatima, over a domestic issue and ran away from the crime scene
The incident took place in the vicinity of Garhi Yasin Police Station, some 40 kilometers from here.
Area police shifted the body to Taluka Hospital Garhi Yasin, and later handed it over to her relatives after completing necessary medical legal formalities.
No complaint of the incident was registered till the filing of this news.