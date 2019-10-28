Share:

ISLAMABAD-Medical graduates visiting closed Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) are facing difficulties as ministry of National Health Services (NHS) failed in resolving the crises after dissolution of the body despite having passed seven days.

The ministry had announced opening of newly formed Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) at PMDC building on Monday, however it failed to resume the routine work.

Though, PMC did not conduct its first meeting in the building as per announced schedule, but it removed the department’s logo from the building.

Dozens of sacked employees reached their sit-in camp early morning and recorded severe protest sticking to their demand of restoration of over 300 employees.

Along with employees, medical graduates reaching from far-flung and nearby areas for the verification, renewal, filling of applications and other multiple reasons faced severe problems in their routine matters.

A female visitor Dr. Shaista who visited PMDC to get her good standing certificate to restore her medical license abroad said she had scheduled trip to abroad this weekend, but she was finding difficulty in pursuing her certificate. “I cannot work abroad without license as the building is closed,” she remarked.

She said that people are ready to help, but PMDC is closed causing trouble for general public.

Another visitor Dr. Mehreen Ahmed said that shutting down a department is creating problems for doctors. “I came from Quetta and stayed here in Islamabad, but now my work is not being done,” she remarked.

Former Chief Legal Officer PMDC Sara Nisar said that hundreds of employees are being unemployed and protest will continue until all of sacked employees are restored to their positions.

Former Acting Registrar PMDC Dr. Sitara said that sacking of entire department is an unjust move by the government as it will take bread and butter of hundreds of employees.

She said that government can take the same work from existing employees in a new set-up instead of removing them from their jobs.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services (NHS) Dr. Zafar Mirza after the PMC meeting held in ministry said in a press briefing that the newly formed PMC has elected its new president and vice president.

Giving details, he said that Dr. Arshad Taqi has been unanimously elected as president of PMC and senior legal counsel Ali Raza as vice president of the commission.

He also said that the commission also nominated Director General Technical Nasir Mohiyuddin as secretary of the PMC for 90 days and 12 staff members have been appointed for transitional period to establish the system at PMC.

He said that secretary will advertise new posts in 90 days including of the permanent secretary.

He said that as the meeting of the PMC continues, so far three committees including legal and regulation committee, finance committee and Human Resource (HR) committee have been formed, adding that the process of advertisement of new posts will start in next 48 hours.

He also announced that former employees will be given six-month salaries and it will be credited in their accounts in the next week.