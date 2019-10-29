Share:

ISLAMABAD - A parliamentary committee has shown concern over 19 percent hike in toll on motorway during last fiscal and asked the National Highway Authority to determine that on whose recommendation the tax is being increased. Senate Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Reforms, which met with Senator Agha Shahzaib Durrani in the chair, was informed that usually the toll on the motorway was being increased 10 percent annually however it was increased by 19 percent during previous fiscal year.

Senator Rana Maqbool said that even 10 percent raise in toll annually was too high. It is a matter of public interest and 10 percent annual raise mean that masses will be burdened with 50 percent raise in five years, he added.

He asked that who is authorizing increase in toll? Official of the NHA replied that the Executive Board of NHA approves the raise. What is the procedure and who is recommending increase in toll to the Executive Board, Senator Rana Maqbool questioned.

Senator Shahzaib Durrani said that it is an important matter and the committee should be briefed in detail in next meeting.

The committee was also given a briefing on progress of construction of infrastructure and allied works for Metro Bus Service Peshawar Morr to New Islamabad International Airport and was told that the project will be completed by February 2020. It is pertinent to mention here that as per the PC-I of the project it was scheduled to be completed in August 2018.

Senate Standing Committee also called for better prioritisation of projects and has recommended completing ongoing projects before initiating new ones to overcome time and cost overrun.

The committee was told that on the committee’s recommendation PPMI has designed settled course focusing on the significance of time and cost overrun in project planning and management. PPMI has also designed workshops and activities to enhance the motivational and leadership level of participants especially amongst planning cadre officers. Regarding month wide increase in the toll tax and its percentage during the last year, land acquisition methods and payments, the committee decided to hold a detailed briefing by NHA. The Committee was told that many land acquisition problems stem from the centuries old land acquisition acts that needs to be amended for modern day needs. Senator Rana Maqbool said that the issue of payment of the acquired land for motorway should be resolved immediately. Senator Shahzaib Durrani asked NHA to brief the committee in detail about the payment so far made for the land acquisition for motorways. Official of NHA informed that they purchasing land on market price for the motorways.

While giving a briefing regarding delay in execution and cost escalation in the project named, ‘Construction/Upgradation of Dirgi Shabzai (N70) to Taunsa (N55) Road, Balochistan’ with federal shares of 60% the committee was surprised to know that after good many years the project is still directed nowhere. The Committee directed that projects need to be well investigated and properly prioritised for the work to be completed as early as possible.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Senator Agha Shahzaib Durrani here at the Parliament House on Monday and was attended among others by Senators Rana Maqbool Ahmed, Rukhsana Zuberi, Gianchand, Secretary Planning Development and Reforms and officers from planning, power, NHA and Blochistan government.