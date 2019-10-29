Share:

LAHORE - NAB on Monday opposed Maryam Nawaz’s bail plea in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case and submitted its four-page reply to the Lahore High Court.

The NAB said that investigation against Maryam was started in January 2018 on the basis of suspicious transactions. This was the time when her party was in power.

It said the NAB law had primacy in matters concerning corruption and the looted money. The matter will be taken up today. In a separate case, the LHC dismissed the petition seeking stay order against the auction of Brother Sugar Mills scheduled for today.

Submits four-page reply to LHC

The factory belongs to a cousin of Mian Nawaz Sharif. The court held that the matter was already being heard by the Supreme Court.

Salman declared absconder

A local accountability court on Monday declared former chief minister Shehbaz Sharif’s son Salman as absconder and issued his non-bailable arrest warrants. On the orders of Chaudhry Amir Muhammad Khan the process for the attachment of moveable and immoveable assets of Mr Salman has also been started. NAB prosecutor informed the court that Salman had been summoned many a time in Chaudhry Sugar Mills, money laundering and assets beyond means cases but he failed to turn up.