The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) told the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday that it had closed separate inquiries against two provincial lawmakers belonging to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) that NAB initially was investigating for corruption charges.

Taimur Talpur and Hakeem Baloch, the MPAs from the PPP, are the two lawmakers who have been found innocent of NAB's charges.

The NAB lawyer told the SHC that no evidence was found against lawmakers for having illegal assets, with the matter being forwarded to the chairman of the anti-corruption watchdog.

Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh was irked by the NAB legal team's statements, asking why the institution had pressed charges against the lawmaker and made a media spectacle of the event.

The court later dismissed the bail petition of MPA Baloch, as it had been rendered useless since NAB had no charges to press against the lawmaker. Likewise, MPA Talpur had already received interim bail, for which he is likely to be compensated for.

The SHC Chief Justice remarked that the court absolved itself from what NAB had started, and said that NAB will have to explain itself to the lawmakers it had accused with no evidence to show for its charges.