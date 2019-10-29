Share:

Advisor to PM on parliamentary affairs Babar Awan while commenting on Nawaz Sharif’s bail said this verdict would not play a big role in political arena.

Talking exclusively to a private television channel, he said Azadi March would be brighter if Fazlur Rehman can convince Nawaz to attend the March.

Awan said Punjab government provided best medical facilities to Nawaz Sharif and if his health did not normalize after 8 weeks he will submit a request to Punjab government.

Responding to a question, he said other prisoners also get relief from jail on parole but to travel abroad a man must be out of ECL. He said IHC announced a balanced verdict today whereas the sentence will continue after 8 weeks if health of Nawaz remains normal. He said this is exemplary verdict for other cases too and we should respect court decisions.

Awan claimed that the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) procedural law does not allow such alleviation, no matter the circumstance but a conditional exemption was made. The lawmaker hailed the ruling saying that the decision reflected humanitarian instincts which came into play given the situation of Nawaz Sharif’s consistently deteriorating health.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif bail for eight weeks to obtain medical treatment.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard Shehbaz Sharif’s request to grant Nawaz Sharif bail on medical grounds in the Al-Azizia corruption reference.