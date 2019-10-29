Share:

Celebrity Osman Khalid Butt spoke out on Monday in the support of filmmaker Jami Mehmood, after he shared on Twitter his own #MeToo moment within the entertainment industry.

Mehmood had disclosed on a Twitter thread that he had been raped by someone he thought was his "friend", a person he associated with book launches and museum events within the socialite world of Karachi's creative media industry.

Butt shared a long piece he had typed out on Twitter, expressing his concerns about how gender stereotypes and the expectations of masculinity stopped men from openly discussing their own experiences of sexual harassment and rape.

“In conversation over dinner three days ago, the subject of Jami and his recent, horrific rape allegations came up,” the actor had written, “What was astonishing to me was that every man on that table freely admitted to have been sexually harassed in one way or the other.”

Butt argued that men are taught to suppress these experiences, saying that while sexual harassment is not taken seriously in general in Pakistani society, male victims are subjected to "shame" in a different way altogether. He said male victims who talk about their experiences are often regarded as "lesser men", suggesting that toxic masculinity prevented men from acknowledging the sexual abuse they are meted out.

This masculinity demands that men be tough, and Butt said: “Social norms have fed us so many lies about our gender: the dominant, the aggressive and the resilient sex – one act of sexual assault and these notions come tumbling down.”

Butt called Jami “immensely brave” for speaking out, and allowing his account to be a source of strength for other Pakistani male victims of sexual abuse.

“Your story has resonated with so many men, men who are finally ready to acknowledge the ordeals they went through.”

Osman Khalid Butt joins other media celebrities, including Meesha Shafi, who have voiced their support for Jami Mehmood after he made allegations against an unnamed media magnate.