The dengue epidemic has turned into a severe crisis in Punjab as more than 130 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

According to data issued by Dengue Control Programme on Tuesday, most of the cases were reported from Rawalpindi where 100 patients were tested positive.

At least 21 people were hit by Dengue in Lahore, six in Sheikhupura, three in Multan, two in Bhikar while one each case was reported from Attock, Chakwal and DG Khan.

Currently, 299 patients are under treatment in different hospitals of Punjab, out of which two are in critical condition.

The Dengue Expert Advisory Group said that 13 people died of Dengue across Punjab during the ongoing year.