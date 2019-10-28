Share:

Attock-Assistant Education Officers (AEOs) working in field to supervise public sector schools are playing an important role in improving the standard of education at primary and secondary level. They must not be given any irrelevant task which may hamper their assigned duties Chairman Public Accounts Committee Punjab Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari said this at his residence while talking to a delegation of AEOs. He emphasised upon them to keep continue their duties religiously and devotedly to make the foundation of primary education strong. He said, genuine problems of the AEOs will be solved on priority and the issue of their outstanding dues will be taken up at appropriate level. He said, the issue of suspension of two AEOs will be discussed with the authorities. Earlier the delegation apprised him about their problems being faced by AEOs during field duties. It is worth mentioning that a week ago almost 70 AEOs of Attock district went on strike demanding the payment of their outstanding inspection allowance which has not been paid to them for the last five months. They called of their strike when CEO Education Dr Javed Iqbal Awan assured them that their demands will be fulfilled but the promise of the CEO proved just lip service. It is also note worthy that recently DEO Elementary suspended two AEOs which the AEOs termed unjust. Meanwhile Chairman Public Accounts Committee attended a function at the residence of American based Pakistani Syed Arif Naqvi. While addressing the gathering he said that overseas Pakistani were playing vital role in making the economy of the country strong. He said that PTI govt has appointed Syed Zulfi Bokhari as advisor to Prime Minister on overseas Pakistanis who was playing a vital role in solving their problems. Syed Arif Naqvi lauded the policies of this govt regarding the overseas Pakistanis.