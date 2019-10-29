Share:

Lahore - An event was organised to observe Kashmir Black Day at Embassy of Pakistan in Moscow, the capital city of Russia. Diplomatic staff, journalists, members of youth forums, education institutions and Pakistani community attended the function, according a statement issued from the embassy. Pakistan Senate’s delegation headed by Sanetor Shibli Faraz also participated. Messages of President and Prime Minister of Pakistan were read out at the event.

The prominent speakers included Andrew Korybko, Lada Mela, Sanetor Shibli Faraz and Ambassador Qazi Khalilullah.