LAHORE - Pak Sarzameen Party Central Punjab President Barrister Mukhtar Ahmed has urged the government to let JUI-F chief lead ‘Azadi March’ peace fully. “We are not supporting JUI-F led Azadi March. But Imran Khan should not oppose a democratic right to protest as he himself staged a sit in for 126 days in 2014 “ he said during a visit to The Nation and Nawa-i-Waqt on Monday. The delegation comprised Syed Shaheen Gilani, Rana Bashir Ahmed, Rana Nauman Waseem, Asim Irshad and Nadeem BAloch met Editor The Nation Salim Bokhari and News Editor Nawa-i-Waqt Dilawar. Mukhtar said that high inflation has made it difficult for the common man to make both ends meet. He said the wrong policies have ruined the economy and people were praying for early end of the present regime. He said that transfer of powers to grass root level was the only solution to the problems of the masses.