Share:

Karachi - PIA besides maintaining its own fleet is also providing engineering services to other airlines. The airline as part of its business plan is aiming to increase third party engineering business. PIA engineering base at Karachi recently painted an aircraft of a foreign carrier well before the stipulated delivery time bringing an additional revenue for the airline. An ATR 72 aircraft Registration No: 9S-AAD of Fly CAA Company from Congo (Africa) was painted at PIA engineering facility. PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik congratulated Chief Technical Officer Amir Ali and the Engineering Team on successful completion of the job. He said that PIA has one of the best skilled engineers and technicians in aviation industry and their efforts for the betterment of the airline are commendable. He said that with the enhancement of technical capabilities and services rendered to other airlines, PIA will be able to generate valuable foreign exchange and also reduce its expenses. CEO PIA announced commendation letters for the engineering team who worked on this project.