Share:

LAHORE - The federal government gave an undertaking to the Lahore High Court that JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman will be proceeded against if he takes the law into one’s his own hands. The assurance was given when the court was hearing a petition for action against the JUI-F chief on the basis of his speeches. The petitioner said that the Maulana was staging a sit-in after his defeat in the general election and the protest was aimed at averting the seminary reforms. He alleged the Maulana has set up a private army for the security of the sit-in.