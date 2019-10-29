Share:

Lahore - Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday reviewed the performance of his team ruling the most populace province of the country.

Chairing a meeting on law and order, the PM directed indiscriminate action against criminals and assured the lawmen of all-out support. “Don’t succumb to pressure. Be apolitical,” Imran tells law enforcers.

Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar, Interior Minister Brig (r) Ejaz Ahmead Shah, Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Punjab Law Minister Basharat Raja, Population Welfare Minister Muhammad Hasham Dogar, Sports Minister Muhammad Taimur Khan, Labour Minister Ansar Majeed Khan, Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar and other senior officials attended the meeting.

The Punjab police chief briefed the meeting about his teams achievements and action taken to maintaining peace. About child abuse, the PM directed the Punjab chief minister to visit Kasur, Chunian and other underdeveloped areas to remove a sense of insecurity among the people of small towns. Imran directed holding meetings with religious leaders, philanthropists, schoolteachers and parents to create awareness about child rights.

In a meeting on the monetary policy and targets of this year’s fiscal policy, Imran ordered stepped up efforts to control prices. He was briefed by Punjab food minister and provincial secretary on the price of wheat in the province.

Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht apprised the prime minister that the provincial government was in a better position to achieve the targets of the first quarter comparing the previous year. The finance minister said the government had increased the development budget of the province with a special focus on the welfare projects.

He said the government was also trying to ensure the uninterrupted flow of funds for the hospitals and education sector. However, the provincial government was facing challenges to afford the subsidy of the Orange Train and other such projects, he added. The prime minister directed the Punjab government to aware the masses about the welfare projects of the incumbent government.

“The people must also be told about the volume of loans taken by the previous governments and their utilization besides presenting a comparison with the present government’s economic policies and the debt ratio”, he explained.

Instructing the provincial government for practical measures to timely complete the annual development projects, the prime minister called for increasing the investment opportunities to uplift the national and provincial economy through public private partnership.

He also directed the government to effectively aware the masses and investors about the ease of doing business and positive economic indicators.

Briefing on LG system

Also, he was briefed on the progress in the implementation of the local government system in a meeting chaired by him at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat here. The meeting was attended by Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, Housing Minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Punjab Chief Secretary Naseem Yousuf Khokhar, Chairman Planning and Development Habibur Rehman, provincial secretaries and other senior officers. The prime minister was briefed in detail on the Punjab Municipal Services Programme.

Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar told Prime Minister Imran Khan that Governor House would be turned into a profit-making place by allowing the corporate sector to hold its events here. He also announced opening Governor House for the public for two days in a week for providing them recreation facility.

Briefing about the business plan, the governor told the prime minister that it had been decided to allow the corporate sector for arranging its ceremonies and events in Governor House.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Federal Ministers Brig (retd) Ejaz Shah and Shafqat Mehmood and Special Assistant to PM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan were also present.

Chaudhry Sarwar also briefed the Prime Minister about fencing at Governor House building, facilities and security arrangement being provided to the people visiting Governor House. He said that Governor House would remain open for public for two days- Saturday and Sunday, whereas the study and research visits would be allowed during the whole week. He said that efforts were being made to attract maximum number of people to visit Governor House. Talking to the media, the Governor said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan has fulfilled its promise to open the gates of Governor House for public.