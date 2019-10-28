Share:

Kanye wanted to perform at Chance the Rapper’s wedding

LOS ANGELES - Kanye West wanted to perform at Chance the Rapper’s wedding.

The ‘Bound 2’ hitmaker attended the ‘Cocoa Butter Kisses’ rapper’s wedding earlier this year and he has now revealed that Kanye tried to join the band.

Speaking on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Chance revealed: ‘’He does his thing. He’s awesome. What I remember is he tried to join the wedding band. They were playing music, but he didn’t have his set-up, his beat machine, so he kind of stood next to them.’’

The 26-year-old rapper is very close to Kanye too, and in a candid chat with James Corden, Chance opened up about his relationship with the superstar. James revealed: ‘’I hosted a thing in New York once, and he was there, and he said, ‘Gimme your number, man,’ we were backstage. He said, ‘We’re having a party later at a studio in New York, do you want to come?’

‘’And I was like, ‘Yeah!’ But then, he sent me a text at 3 a.m. saying, ‘We’ll be getting there in about an hour.’

I was like, ‘What do I do? Do I get dressed and go out at 4 a.m.?’’’

To which Chance replied: ‘’I’ve been in that same kind of place. Kanye’s the kind of dude where, like, you’ll meet up with him to do one thing, and then he’ll be like, ‘Oh! I gotta go to Milan right now, let’s get on this jet.’ And you gotta make a decision right there. Like, ‘Am I about to follow Kanye to Milan or go to this date that I have planned?’’’

Anna Calvi is working on her fourth album

LOS ANGELES - Peaky Blinders’ composer Anna Calvi has begun work on her fourth studio album.

The 39-year-old musician has enjoyed a successful 2019, after composing the music for the fifth season of the BBC drama, and receiving a Mercury Prize nomination for her 2018 album ‘Hunter’.

But the star isn’t letting the success go to her head, as she’s already heading into the studio to work on her next release, which will be her fourth studio project.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, she said: ‘’I put my record out a year ago and I did the music for ‘Peaky Blinders’ the last series and now I’m working on a new record.’’

Anna admits her record is still ‘’a baby’’, and so far she doesn’t have a clear idea of what the songs be like, but does know she wants to ‘’start from scratch’’ when it comes to her material and won’t be using any old samples.

She added: ‘’I’m starting from scratch, it’s not old songs. I want a kind of new plate. It’s still early days but it’s going well, yeah. It’s all a bit too early really, it’s still a baby.’’