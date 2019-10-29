Share:

The new Islamic month, Rabi Ul Awwal’s moon has been sighted, Central Ruet e Hilal Committee made the announcement.

The auspicious day of 12 Rabi Ul Awwal (Eid e Milad Un Nabi) which is juxtaposed with the final prophet of Islam, Hazrat Muhammad’s (SAWW) birth will fall on November 10, Sunday.

Chairman of the committee Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman presided over the gathering this evening at Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) office.

Zonal committees from Lahore, Peshawar, and Quetta also gathered evidence and witnesses regarding moon sightings.

Earlier, on Oct 18, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had said that there is ‘good chance’ of Rabi-ul-Awwal, 1441 AH moon sighting on the evening of Oct 29 (Tuesday) which proved to be true.

The Rabi ul Awwal moon was sighted in United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday evening, according to a Khaleej Times report.

The crescent was spotted from Jebel Hafeet mountain in Al Ain at 5.35pm, the UAE’s Astronomy Center said in a tweet.