ISLAMABAD-Pakistan has suffered tremendous loss of business, lifestyle, economy, foreign trade and national development because of the sit-ins and protests carried out by different political parties in the past and yet again, the capital of Pakistan has again become a city full of containers ready to welcome the Azadi March led by Maulana Fazal ur Rehman.

The Azadi March led by JUI-F leader has forced the capital’s administration to populate the city with approximately 700 containers, 11,000 police officials and 4,000 military persons in order to maintain peace.

The sit-in may or may not resolve the issue between the political parties, but it will surely affect daily life of the residents in the capital. The blockage of every main route in the city will have an adverse effect on every person living in the capital territory.

While talking exclusively with The Nation, President Chairman Traders Associate Pakistan, Muhammad Amjad Baloch said, “Containers which are used in trading and supplying products to the market are being used to block every street of Islamabad. Most of the containers from Karachi which are used for trade throughout the country are allocated on the major entries of the city.”

Expressing his deep concerns over the effect of sit-in on the economy, he further elaborated that the markets or the main markets of the capital will face massive shortages in supplies owing to the pre-occupied containers in the city which will cause immense losses in trade and businesses.

It must be noted here that the Marriage Hall community and the educational sector in particular have also expressed serious concerns lately.

The owner of a marriage hall MAWAA, Imtiaz Ahmad told, TheNation, “Since Ramadan, we have not received clients and now in November, after a six-month period of time when the wedding season is to start and people make reservations for marriages, sit-in is coming along to further deteriorate our income and business.” Referring to the hike in the prices of electricity and gas, he stated that their businesses were already facing losses and now this dharna has become a real concern for them in a time when they expected clients and thus a little profit.

Likewise, Shahat Khan, member of Private School Community and Principal of StepAhead academy and school stated that the school will remain closed as long as the protest is carried out. In his view, students were safest at their homes, far from public protests and riots. However, he was also concerned about the hurdles being created by these protesters in the students’ course of studies due to closure of schools and academies.

With many important programs delayed and schools and government buildings staying inaccessible to their consumers, employees and shareholders, the short and long-term growth of the country is impossible.