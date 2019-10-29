Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjarani yesterday agreed to deliberate appointment of two ECP members but it will take place in the presence of Minister for Law and Justice, Minster for Parliamentary Affairs and Attorney General for Pakistan. The recent appointment of two ECP members (from Sindh and Balochistan) by President Arif Alvi had triggered a new debate, as Opposition forces believe that the Constitution has been violated. The Opposition also challenged the appointment and the court referred back the matter to Parliament to amicably resolve it. On it, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani wrote a letter to Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser proposing to hold talks on it. Yesterday, the Speaker and Chairman Senate decided to deliberate the matter appointment of two ECP members but in presence of Minister for law and Justice Farogh Naseem, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Swati and Attorney General for Pakistan. All the members will discuss it on Tuesday(today) in wake of the order of Islamabad High Court regarding appointment of members of Election Commission of Pakistan. It was resolved that the issue in question would be discussed and determined in accordance with the Constitution of Pakistan and rules of procedure of the Parliamentary Committees. The ECP members appointment from smaller provinces was pending for the last around seven months due to differences of opinion between government and Opposition.