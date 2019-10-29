Share:

PESHAWAR - The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Small & Medium Enterprises Development Authority (Smeda) have agreed to setup a CPEC and Investment Facilitation Centre to resolve business community issues with joint coordination of the relevant government departments and to give boost to industrialization in the province.

The agreement came in a meeting between SCCI President Maqsood Anwar and Smeda General Manager Outreach, Javed Iqbal at the chamber house here on Monday. Senior vice president of the Chamber, Shahid Hussain, executive member, Sherbaz Bilour, former vice president Haris Mufti, Smeda provincial chief, Rashid Aman and others were present in the meeting. Mr Maqsood while speaking on the occasion said that the proposed investment facilitation centre would play pivotal role in resolution of business community issues and also give boost to industrialisation in the province. He said a committee comprising of high officials of the departments concerned and stakeholders from private sectors will be constituted to make the proposed initiative successful.

He furthermore elaborated that a web portal would be launched, which aimed at to direct contact or link with relevant government departments in order to readdress the business community issue amicably and priority basis.

SCCI chief said that all the government lines departments were agreed with the chamber proposed idea of one-window operation facility to accelerate industrialization and resolve the traders’ issues with joint coordination. However, he said the focal persons from relevant government departments should be designated along with formation of a committee of high officials to discuss business community issues mutually and to take prompt measures for their resolution. Mr Iqbal on the occasion agreed with proposals of SCCI president Maqsood and urged the chamber to play its central role to make the proposed initiative successful.

He suggested that MoUs should be signed between all government departments concerned and appointing of focal person. He informed the Smeda in coordination with SCCI will devise a framework to make the proposed initiative successful and will take all relevant government departments on board about this important step.

He said the idea to establish CPEC and Investment Facilitation Centre is good initiative at SCCI level under which issues of business community will be resolved timely and urgent basis.