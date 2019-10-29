Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index went up by 204.13 points (0.61 %) to close at 33,861.59 points. A total of 135,633,699 shares were traded compared to the trade of 170,857,654 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 4.099 billion compared to Rs 4.016 billion during last trading day. Out of 343 companies, share prices of 223 companies recorded increase, 102 companies registered decrease whereas 18 companies remained stable in trading. The three top traded companies were Pak International Bulk with a volume of 12,673,500 shares and price per share of Rs 10.09, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 7,652,000 and price per share of Rs15.82 and Fauji Cement with a volume of 7,044,000 and price per share of Rs14.57. The top advancer was Service Ind Ltd with the increase of Rs34.17 per share, closing at Rs717.72 while Sanofi-Aventis was runner up with the increase of Rs25.25 per share, closing at Rs530.25.

The top decliners were Colgate Palm with the decrease of Rs94.99 per share, closing at Rs1805.01 and Bhanero Tex. XD with the decrease of Rs19.98 per share closing at Rs835.02.