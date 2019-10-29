Share:

LAHORE - Urbanbeauty.pk has been launched in the city. The ceremony was attended by individuals from the fashion industry of Pakistan including some of the very top models of country. Not only did they appreciate the makeup but also complimented the effort of the management for bringing up international standard makeup for the local audience in Pakistan, all at a very competitive price.

According to URBANBEAUTY statement, “Our objective is not just to sell the makeup online but we want to build our brand on the basis of trust and quality. At URBANBEAUTY, not only do we provide makeup with big discounts, but also free shipping and cash on delivery system for the benefit of our consumers”.