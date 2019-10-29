Share:

WASHINGTON - US lawmaker Katie Hill has announced her resignation from Congress, following allegations that she had an affair with a Capitol Hill aide. The California Democrat, who has denied the claim, said she was stepping down with a “broken heart”.

“I believe it is the best thing for my constituents, my community, and our country,” she wrote on Twitter. The resignation came days after she was placed under investigation by the House of Representatives Ethics Committee.

The ethics committee launched an inquiry after conservative blog RedState reported allegations that Hill had an affair with one of her congressional aides, a man. Hill, 32, has denied having an affair with her aide, which would be a possible violation of House rules. In a statement announcing the investigation, the ethics committee noted that the opening of an inquiry did not mean “that any violation has occurred”.