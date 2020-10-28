Share:

Rawalpindi-As many as 11 persons sustained injuries in 2 separate incidents of road traffic accident here on Wednesday, informed Rescue 1122 spokesman.

All the injured persons were moved to nearby hospitals for medical treatment by the rescuers, he said.

According to him, a passenger van smashed into footpath while saving a speeding car near Rahimabad Bridge. Resultantly, six passengers got injured, he said adding that the victims were rushed to hospital where they have been identified as Rukhsana (34), Tahir (38), Saqib (37), Arshad (35), Tabinda (19) and Shamim (70).

In the second incident, he said, a speeding car ran over a motorcyclist and other pedestrians at Sir Syed Chowk on Tipu Road. As many as five persons sustained critical injuries who were moved to hospital for medical treatment, he said. He added the injured persons have been identified as Asghar (60), Asma (30), Umar (28), Talha (2) and Shahnaz (60).