ISLAMABAD- Two persons were shot dead by the unknown killers in limits of Police Station Industrial Area on Wednesday. The police said that they recovered two bullet riddled bodies Irfan Mehboob (25) and Muhammad Suleman (15) near Green Area near Pothohar Chowk Sector I-9/2.

A heavy contingent of police, headed by SP Zubair Ahmed Sheikh and SDPO Khalid Mehmood Awan, along with investigators of Homicide Investigation Unit and experts of Forensic Laboratory rushed to the crime scene and collected evidences. Later, the bodies were shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences for autopsy.

Police registered cases against unknown killers and started investigation.

SP Zubair Ahmed Sheikh, when contacted, said a police team was on routine patrol in the green area when it spotted a white carry van parked along with road. The cops conducted a search in nearby area and found two bullet riddled bodies