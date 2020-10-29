Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that the Auditor General’s report is an open indictment of the corruption, embezzlement, incompetence, inability, mismanagement and theft by the ‘selected and imposed’ PTI government.

Talking to media here on Wednesday, she said the ‘selected’ hoard had destroyed every department and every sector of Pakistan. She said in the sugar and flour alone, this government robbed the people’s Rs 1 trillion already. The former information minister said the government robbed Pakistan’s Rs 3 trillion in the power sector which has now compounded to Rs 7 trillion. The losses due to Peshawar BRT have amounted to Rs 150 billion, she claimed.

Marriyum said the Auditor General also caught embezzlement of Rs 150 billion, in the Billion Tree Tsunami. She explained that the saplings worth Rs 23 per piece were bought for Rs 55 per piece and only 23 percent of the claimed saplings were sowed. She further said the people of Pakistan were being electrocuted every week by raising electricity tariffs. This will now be followed by another major increase in electricity tariffs coming month on the direction of the IMF, she added. She said during the PML-N tenure, the most economical electricity was produced at Rs 12 per unit but today that electricity costs Rs 32 per unit under PTI. Above that, she said, the ‘incompetent’ government of robbers has more than doubled the circular debt of electricity to Rs 2400 billion from Rs 1100 billion where PML-N had left it. The hike in electricity and gas tariffs has shut down businesses and rendered mass unemployment, she lamented.

This government of ‘looters’ robbed Rs 9.69 from country’s provisional grants which does not even exist in budget accounts, she alleged.

The PML-N Secretary Information said instead of electricity from gas, the PTI gave special permission to import furnace oil and produce electricity from furnace oil to fill the pockets of government ministers while robbing the people of Pakistan. “This decision to import furnace oil is Imran Khan’s clear violation of power sector merit list,” she said. Imran did all this to load the ATMs that run the expenses of Bani Gala with their ill-gotten money under government patronage, she alleged. “The PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif added 14000 megawatts to the national grid saving hundreds and billions of public money but Imran looted Rs 7 trillion from them too,” she added. Marriyum said the cases under which Shehbaz Sharif was wrongfully arrested were being shut down. But despite these cases being shelved, Shehbaz is still behind bars just to give PTI a free hand to continue looting the country, she said.