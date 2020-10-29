Share:

Peshawar - Chairman Amun Taraqqi Party (ATP) Muhammad Faiq Shah on Wednesday expressed grave concern over the deteriorating law and order situation and terrorist attack on a religious seminary in Peshawar. Presiding over a meeting of the ATP workers, he termed the terrorist attack as an inhuman and barbaric act of the coward enemies which claimed lives of innocent people. He said the perpetrators of the gruesome attack were not belonging to any religion. He urged the government, law enforcement agencies and security agencies to be vigilant on the changing tactics and strategy of terrorists’ groups.

He said his party had time and again demanded to review the National Action Plan (NAP), but it was unfortunate that our politics circled around personal interests. The anti-state elements and enemies were taking full advantage from the present scenario, he added.

The ATP chief called upon all the state institutions to work together and make practical efforts for amicable resolution of the country’s issues, asking them not to compromise on national security.