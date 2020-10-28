Share:

LAHORE-Balochistan centurions Azeem Ghumman and Awais Zia lit the opening day of the third round of the Second XIs Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. In the match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Southern Punjab, 18 wickets fell on the first day at KCCA Stadium.

According to information made available here, Balochistan captain Azeem Ghumman and Awais Zia scored centuries to take their side to 408 for the loss of six wickets in 83 overs. Azeem smashed 14 fours on his way to 119 from 157 balls and knitted a solid 155-run opening stand with Shahzad Tareen, who made 44. Awais brought his 118 with the help of 12 fours and a maximum in just 102 balls. Ali Waqas, who batted at four, was the other notable run-getter for Balochistan with 55 off 85. For Central Punjab, Bilawal Iqbal and Atizaz Habib Khan picked up two wickets each for 49 and 91 runs before their openers – Muhammad Akhlaq (four) and Imran Dogar (0) – saw out five overs before the close of play. The pair will resume Central Punjab’s innings on Thursday with four runs on the board.

Northern were bowled out for 238 in 71.5 overs, after being put into bat. Taimoor Sultan top-scored with a 77-ball 70, laced with six fours and four sixes. He knitted a 56-run partnership for the third wicket with Umar Waheed (47 off 139, four fours). Wicket-keeper batsman Jamal Anwar was other notable contributor with 35 from 55 balls, hitting three fours. Sindh’s Abrar Ahmed, took five for 80, while Danish Aziz and Shahnawaz took two wickets apiece. Only 16 overs of Sindh’s innings were bowled in which they made 33 runs for the loss of three wickets. For Northern, Shadab Majeed grabbed two wickets for 12 runs in eight overs.

SCORES IN BRIEF

BALOCHISTAN V CENTRAL PUNJAB, TMC GROUND

BALOCHISTAN 408-6, 83 overs (Azeem Ghumman 119, Awais Zia 118, Ali Waqas 55, Shahzad Tareen 44, Akbar-ur-Rehman 38 not out; Bilawal Iqbal 2-49, Atizaz Habib Khan 2-91) vs CENTRAL PUNJAB 4-0, 5 overs (Muhammad Akhlaq 4 not out)

NORTHERN V SINDH, STATE BANK STADIUM

NORTHERN 238 all out, 71.5 overs (Taimoor Sultan 70, Umar Waheed 47, Jamal Anwar 35; Abrar Ahmed 5-80, Danish Aziz 2-31, Shahnawaz 2-42) vs SINDH 33-3, 16 overs (Azam Khan 12; Shadab Majeed 2-12)

KP V SOUTHERN PUNJAB, KCCA STADIUM

SOUTHERN PUNJAB 122 all out, 53.1 overs (Tayyab Tahir 30, Waqar Hussain 23 not out; Zohaib Khan 2-13, Irfanullah Shah 2-16, Asif Afridi 2-21) vs KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA 134-8, 35.5 overs (Mohammad Haris 38, Zohaib Khan 33, Ali Usman 4-53, Mohammad Umair 3-8)