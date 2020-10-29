Share:

Pakistan's envoy Bilal Hayee and Azerbaijan's Ombudsperson Sabina Aliyeva speak at Kashmir Black Day event.

Azerbaijan has expressed support to Pakistan on the Kashmir dispute besides the concern shown over the plight of Kashmiri people suffering immense abuse in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Ombudsperson of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva expressed solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir at an event organized by Pakistan’s embassy in Baku, Azerbaijan in connection with Kashmir Black Day.

Aliyeva said she was “proud to stand with Pakistan on the issue of Kashmir”.

She made a special mention of the killing of children by the Indian forces and compared it to Azerbaijani children killed due to recent Armenian bombardment on civilian population.

Pakistan’s Ambassador Bilal Hayee gave an overview of the human, legal and security dimensions of the Kashmir conflict.

He highlighted the atrocities committed by the occupying Indian forces against the Kashmiri civilian population and condemned the indiscriminate use of force including pellet guns against the youth to quell their legitimate freedom struggle.

He mentioned that in the Occupied Valley, the rights to peaceful assembly, free movement and observance of religious obligations were trampled upon and the people were forced to live in digital blackout.

Deputy Head of Mission Naveed Anjum read out special messages of the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan on Kashmir Black day.

Academics and students from various Azerbaijani universities attended the event.