ISLAMABAD-A group of bureaucrats landed in the Capital Development Authority (CDA) in last few months on deputation to control its affairs and they have been appointed on different key positions even beyond their expertise and cadres.

Besides Member Estate Naveed Elahi, Member Finance Rana Shakeel Asghar and Director General Management Amir Abbas, about a dozen officers on deputation have been appointed on key positions in CDA.

Some have even occupied technical positions without having any relevant expertise as the officers appointed are lacking required expertise against their respective positions. As for instance, a grade-19 officer of Inland Revenue Services Naveed Tareen has been appointed as Director General Environment who had nothing to do with the horticulture, park development etc in previous service.

A grade-19 officer of Pakistan Railways Ali Rizwan Rizvi is appointed as Director General Human Resource Development for which he doesn’t have any prior experience or expertise.

The authority has also appointed a grade-19 officer of Inland Revenue Service Iqbal Khan as Deputy Director General Estate Management without any profile for dealing the estate affairs worth billions. A grade-18 officer of Inland Revenue Service Asim Hayee was also appointed as Director Enforcement but recently transferred to the post of Director Public Relations. Mr. Hayee does not have the required expertise for both the positions.

Meanwhile, another grade-19 officer of Inland Revue Service Laiq Zaman is appointed as Deputy Director General Enforcement but he does not have any prior experience of ending encroachments within cities.

Another grade-18 officer of Inland Revenue Services Shahid Ejaz Tarar is appointed as Deputy Director Land while he has also been given the additional charge of the post of Deputy Commissioner CDA.

A grade-18 officer of Pakistan Railways is appointed as Deputy Director Human Resource Directorate while a grade-18 officer of Punjab Employees Social Security Institutions is appointed as Director Sports and Culture.

In a recent move, the authority has appointed an officer of NADRA Hamid Ranjah to Director Municipal Administration without having any experience for the post.

This scribe contacted the President CDA Officers Association Amir Shahzad Chaudhry and its General Secretary Niamat Ullah but both were reluctant to speak on the issue.

Sources inside the CDA informed that most of these bureaucrats were chosen by the Member Finance Rana Shakeel Asghar, who is being considered as de facto chairman CDA nowadays.