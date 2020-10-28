Share:

Attock-Computer Land Record Centers (CLRCs) have been set up to facilitate people and not to create hurdles for them. All officers and officials working in these centers have been given clear message to serve the people and those creating unnecessary hurdles to mint money from the people will have to face the music. Provincial Minister for Revenue Col (Retd) Muhammad Anwar Khan said this while talking to journalists during his visit to Attock.

He was flanked by MPA Malik Jamshed Altaf, DC Attock Ali Anan Qamar and AC Zamina Wazir. Provincial Minister said that there was no issue of “Khevit Block” at any CLRC across Punjab and if any official creating hurdle will be taken to task. He asked people to cooperate in such cases and lodge immediate complaints as the PTI government does not want to see corruption and corrupt people at any level. He said that a few days ago Fayyaz Ahmad Khan a resident of Attock lodged his complaint regarding CLRC Attock and his complaint was immediately redressed and action was being taken against those responsible. Col (Retd) Anwar said that more than 60 officials of different CLRCs are under suspension on the charges of corruption and action was being taken against them and will be terminated from service. He said that soon “Qanoongo Centers” will start working in all districts of Punjab. Earlier, the minister held a meeting with traders of the Attock and also visited Sahulat Bazar to get firsthand knowledge about the facilities being given to people there. The minister expressed his annoyance over the absence of District Food Controller during his visit.