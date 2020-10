Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has appealed to the citizens to follow SOPs and wear facemasks to remain safe from the second wave of coronavirus. In a statement, tahe CM said the number of active cases has risen to 3,688, 232 new cases have been detected and six others have died while 11,056 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours. A total of 97,384 patients have been recovered and 15,55,123 have been tested, concluded the CM.