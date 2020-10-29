Share:

Advisor to Prime Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan on Thursday tabled China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Bill 2020 and 26th amendment of constitution in National Assembly.

Deputy Speaker of National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri has forwarded both bills to concerned standing committees while opposition lodged protest against not providing copies of the bills in National Assembly.

National Assembly also extended tabled ordinances for 120 days. Babar Awan, while responding to protest by JUI-F’s Shahida Akhtar against the extension, said that under the constitution of the country, parliament can grant extension to ordinances.

Earlier, PPP leader Naveed Qamar said that the House is being paralyzed as the work of parliament was being taken from an ordinance factory.

Fazl says CPEC future ruined, blasts new bill

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday said the future of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had been ruined, as he blasted the PTI government’s policy on the venture which is vital to the country’s future.

China wasn’t happy with Pakistan, he told reporters in Multan, adding that the country has been facing isolation in the world.

Describing it as a blatant attempt to protect corruption in the multi-billion-dollar project, Fazl said a bill was being introduced in the National Assembly later in the day to exempt the CPEC Authority chairman from any accountability.

When asked about the absence of any guarantor and the future line of action in this scenario, he said their demand was to hold fresh elections. “We neither hold talks nor are in favour holding dialogue,” the JUI-F chief replied in response to another question.

The Election Commission of Pakistan should announce the annulment of 2018 elections and give a date for new polls, he demanded

Fazl again reminded the reporters that dividing Kashmir into three was a formula presented by Prime Minister Imran Khan. The stakeholders were not even being listened to in Gilgit-Baltistan, he added.

Stating that he never compromises on principles, the JUI chief said there was no government in the country and “whatever there is, it is standing on crutches.”

Fazl also made it clear that they would make the necessary arrangements themselves if the government could not provide security. The opposition rallies would go ahead as per schedule, he said, adding that protecting the citizens was a government responsibility.