Share:

MULTAN - Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi has expressed dissatisfaction over poor performance and has given separate targets of fine to each price control magistrate from next month.While presiding over a meeting to review raids of price control magistrates against profiteers, it was told to DC that Rs 1.4 million fine was imposed to profiteers while two shopkeepers were sent to jail during ongoing month so far. DC directed price control magistrates to expand field visits as providing commodities on fixed prices was responsibility of the district administration. He ordered to take strict action against shopkeepers over not displaying price lists at proper places.