Share:

NAUSHEROFEROZE- Environment Protection Agency (EPA) Additional Director General Waqar Hussain Phulpoto on Wednesday carried out a drive in whole sale shops selling plastic shopping bags in different areas of the district. According to a handout issued on the directives of adviser Sindh Barrister Murtaza Wahab and DG EPA Naeem Ahmed Mughal raids were carried out in different parts of the city. On the occasion, notices were issued for not to waste material away from the hospital despite the availability of incinerator in hospital. The ADG directed to use the incinerator in full capacity. Despite a ban, in Naushahroferoze, plastic bags were being supplied in different areas of the town. During the raid on different shops, a huge quantity of plastic bags had been confiscated. He said that action would be taken against the violators under the Act of 2014