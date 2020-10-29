Share:

PESHAWAR - Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Wednesday said that enemies were machinating and hatching conspiracies to weaken and destabilise the country.

Addressing a press conference along with Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Kamran Bangash, he said that innocent students of seminary were targeted in Peshawar blast. He said enemies of the country wanted to disrupt existing peace and law and order situation in Pakistan through such cowardly acts of terrorism.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that such elements of Pakistan and Islam would not succeed in their nefarious designs and stressed forging unity among ranks to fight anti-state elements.

He said India was funding banned outfits to fan sectarian violence and wanted to start chaos like situation in the country. Speaking on the occasion, Kamran Bangash said that Pakistan’s stance against terrorism was very much clear.

“We will leave no stone unturned to place perpetrators of terror incident behind bars”, he said.