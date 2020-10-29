Share:

PESHAWAR - The growing number of breast can­cer patients in the society is a ma­jor challenge for all of us that can be met through joint efforts, especially through large-scale mass awareness.

These views were expressed by Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem, Registrar Khy­ber Medical University (KMU), Pesha­war, while addressing a seminar on Breast Cancer Awareness organised by Quality Enhancement Cell at KMU. Prof Dr Abid Jamil, Head of the Department of Oncology, Hayatabad Medical Com­plex (HMC), Dr. Saima Abid, President Public Health Association, Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa, Dr. Amjad Ali and Asiya Bukhari, Director, QEC-KMU also spoke on the occasion.

Prof Dr Saleem said that rising rate of the malignant diseases like cancer was a major challenge for the entire society as well as medical research institutes and medical professionals. He said that early diagnosis of cancer could not only save the lives of patients but also reduce the huge cost involved. He said the insidious disease could be combat­ed by creating awareness among the people on a large scale.

Earlier, experts elaborated on the sta­tistics, causes, prevention and treat­ment of breast cancer, saying that 9.8 million women in Pakistan were af­fected by breast cancer, which leads to high-risk countries. Timely diagnosis of breast cancer could reduce the number of deaths per year by 90%. They said that rising rate of breast cancer in Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa could be estimated from the number i.e 15000 of patients suffering from breast cancer every year. Experts said that cancer usually affect­ed the breast, bones, lungs, liver and stomach, with the highest rate being noted in the breast. They said that ac­cording to modern research and inter­national standards, cancer could be easily diagnosed through CT Scan in­stead of ultrasound and X-Ray.