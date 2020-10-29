PESHAWAR - The growing number of breast cancer patients in the society is a major challenge for all of us that can be met through joint efforts, especially through large-scale mass awareness.
These views were expressed by Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem, Registrar Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar, while addressing a seminar on Breast Cancer Awareness organised by Quality Enhancement Cell at KMU. Prof Dr Abid Jamil, Head of the Department of Oncology, Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC), Dr. Saima Abid, President Public Health Association, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Amjad Ali and Asiya Bukhari, Director, QEC-KMU also spoke on the occasion.
Prof Dr Saleem said that rising rate of the malignant diseases like cancer was a major challenge for the entire society as well as medical research institutes and medical professionals. He said that early diagnosis of cancer could not only save the lives of patients but also reduce the huge cost involved. He said the insidious disease could be combated by creating awareness among the people on a large scale.
Earlier, experts elaborated on the statistics, causes, prevention and treatment of breast cancer, saying that 9.8 million women in Pakistan were affected by breast cancer, which leads to high-risk countries. Timely diagnosis of breast cancer could reduce the number of deaths per year by 90%. They said that rising rate of breast cancer in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could be estimated from the number i.e 15000 of patients suffering from breast cancer every year. Experts said that cancer usually affected the breast, bones, lungs, liver and stomach, with the highest rate being noted in the breast. They said that according to modern research and international standards, cancer could be easily diagnosed through CT Scan instead of ultrasound and X-Ray.