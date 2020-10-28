Share:

ISLAMABAD-Candy & Lola products are made from the finest quality, sustainable materials in the world. There is no plastic, or any man-made materials used in their production. They are both practical and fashionable, and have been further elevated in the fashion stakes by their recent collaboration with Burberry.Rana says the Candy & Lola x Burberry partnership was a perfect fit, with both brands sharing a passion for craftsmanship, quality and attention to detail. “Our unique collection with Burberry has carved out a niche, with designs that double as works of art and serve as the perfect complement to our handcrafted hats and baskets in this industry”.If you’re looking for the perfect, unique beach accessories for your winter break in the sun, or a complete one off gift for a loved one, then Candy & Lola will be certain to turn heads, and make the wearer the centre of attention.

Candy & Lola will soon expand into offering beach towels, sandals and other accessories.