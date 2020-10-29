Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi yesterday held telephonic talks with his Turkish and Afghan counterparts to discuss the regional situation and the growing Islamophobia. In his conversation with Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Qureshi extended felicitations to Cavusoglu on 97th Republic Day of Turkey – celebrated on October 29. “The two foreign ministers exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and reviewed progress on bilateral cooperation in diverse fields,” said a foreign ministry statement. It added: “The two foreign ministers expressed satisfaction at mutual collaboration between Pakistan and Turkey at multilateral fora. Foreign Minister Qureshi reiterated appreciation for the principled stance taken by Turkey on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and Turkey’s steadfast support in this regard.” The Foreign Ministers agreed to remain in touch on issues of concern to the Muslim Ummah, including the rising Islamophobia. The Turkish Foreign Minister appreciated the stance taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan on the subject. Earlier, Foreign Minister Qureshi had a telephone conversation with Afghan Foreign Minister Hanif Atmar. “Views were exchanged on matters relating to Afghan peace process, bilateral relations, repatriation of Afghan refugees, and regional connectivity,” said a foreign ministry statement.