Due to the neglect of national and provincial languages in our own country, the future of our new generation seems to be in a dark condition. Teaching in foreign languages in education institutions decreases the thinking power of students.

In fact, the study of foreign languages like English (which is compulsory in Pakistan) is a burden for students since it requires a lot of rote-learning.

The easiest step is to start teaching national and provincial languages in education institutions as compulsory subjects so that children should be able to understand easily the instructions. They will learn better when they are taught in their own languages, the languages that are being spoken in their society and people.

MEHRULLAH MEHR,

Awaran.