ISLAMABAD-Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar on Wednesday while visiting the NAVTTC Headquarters said that government is making serious efforts for youth inclusivity in the economic development of the country.

On the occasion, a detailed presentation was given to Special Assistant about the overall working of the NAVTTC. Chairman NAVTTC, Syed Javed Hassan welcomed the Special Assistant and Dr. Faheem Muhammad, Acting Executive Director, NAVTTC briefed him on progress and development of ongoing Hunarmand Pakistan (Skills for All) Programme.

Usman Dar said that the programme will multiply skilled manpower and increase the employability of youth in Pakistan. The Special Assistant further said that the government is making serious efforts for youth inclusivity in the economic development of the country.

“Investing in our youth in terms of capacity building for the matching jobs market is our prime objective. Our focus is on imparting relevant and required skills to our youth,” Usman Dar said during a briefing session.

“NAVTTC’s initiatives under the umbrella of Prime Minister’s Hunarmand Pakistan Programme would not only change the TVET landscape in Pakistan by bringing it at par with international standards but further enhance the employability of our youth in the international market thus increasing the image of Pakistani skilled workers worldwide and give huge boost in foreign remittances,” Dr. Faheem added.

He said that NAVTTC plans to develop 500 standard qualifications within 20 months that aligns with the Prime Minister’s vision to implement a uniform TVET certification regime in the country.

Commenting on the NAVTTC’s initiatives, Usman Dar said that well planned and timely implementation of such programmes will serve as breakthrough in achieving the desired goals of producing highly qualified and skilled youth and in improving the image of Pakistan’s TEVT sector globally.

He showed deep interest in recognition of prior learning (RPL), apprenticeship model and job placement portal and said that these initiatives will serve as game changer. Earlier, he witnessed the proceedings of the TA & QEC meeting held in NAVTTC headquarters and enunciated that such rigorous proceedings will help in ensuring the merit and transparency in the selection of TVET institutes.

Chairman NAVTTC thanked the Special Assistant for ensuring full support in implementing the TVET reform agenda of NAVTTC under the umbrella of Prime Minister’s Hunarmand Programme.