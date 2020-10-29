Share:

ISLAMABAD - Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Secretary General Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri on Wednesday held government responsible for recent bomb blasts.

During his media talks last day in Parliament lodges, he said that government was responsible for the recent bomb blasts in the country.

He said that they will lodge FIR against the government if any of such incidents took place in Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rallies.

He also demanded to register FIR against Federal Minister Sheikh Rasheed as he was always breaking such news in media.

Haideri maintained that the job of country’s secret institutions was to trace out the terrorists not to arrest and book the politicians in fake cases.

Talking about the newly-signed settalite agreement between India and the US, he stated that agreement was a threat for Pakistan and the government should clear its position whether it was standing with US or China.

Maulana Haideri elaborated that the institutions were frequently asking the PDM leadership not to hold Quetta rally but the PDM showed its power despite warnings and security threats.

He said the Muslim world failed to effectively slam the French President’s encouragment for Islamphobia and demanded the government to urgently deport French Ambassador.

Meanwhile, JUI-F senior leader and provincial Chief Senator Maulana Attaur Rehman said that PDM will hold its rallies on the already fixed dates and will never be afraid of any cheap tactics.