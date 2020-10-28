Share:

ISLAMABAD-: In consonance with the advice received from National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) dated 28th of October, 2020, and due to consistent surge in positivity percentage of COVID-19 cases, the Islamabad administration has issued particular timing for businesses in the capital. According to an order issued by the District Magistrate on Wednesday, all markets, plazas, shopping malls, restaurants and cafes (except takeaway and home delivery), marriage halls and marquees, cinemas and theatres, barber shops, tailor shops, beauty parlours and spas, expo halls, business centers, academies, gyms etc in the limits of the federal capital would close at 2200 hours daily. Similarly, all amusement parks/public parks/arcades will close at 1800 hours daily. On the other hand, all medical stores/pharmacies, clinics, hospitals, driver hotels, fruit and vegetable shops, karyana stores, postal and courier services, public transport, tyre puncture shops, tandoors/naanbais, bakers and sweets, petrol pumps and CNG stations, spare parts shops would open 24 hours, according to the order issued under Epidemic Diseases Control Act 1958.