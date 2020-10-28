Share:

ISLAMABAD-Jennifer Lopez has cemented herself as a style icon over the years with her bold and memorable looks, which showcase her slim figure and killer curves. And, even as the COVID-19 global pandemic rages on, the 51 year old singer showed off her chic quarantine style, which included a flowing cream skirt and striped top. ‘It’s a @dior kind of day,’ the two-time Grammy nominee captioned a snap of herself in an elevator holding a white coffee mug with her first initial on the front. The superstar was a picture-perfect example of how to successfully mix patterns without clashing, as her trendy garments were all based on the same color scheme. In addition to adding a belt to her designer ensemble, the beauty accessorized with a medium-sized leather purse in her left hand and a pair of gold hoop earrings. She hid her naturally curly mane under a black newsboy cap, while sporting a liquid eyeliner and a swipe of contour powder on her sun-kissed cheekbones.