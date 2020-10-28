Share:

ISLAMABAD-Kate Winslet recently revealed she can hold her breath for over seven minutes since learning free-diving for 2021’s Avatar 2. And a behind-the-scenes glimpse from filming, shared by producer Jon Landau, showed just how skilled the actress, 45, has become as she strutted underwater with a billowing cape while shooting the eagerly-anticipated sequel. The British actress, who plays a character called Ronal, ‘a water person’, in Avatar 2 and 3, shot her role on the New Zealand set in 2018 and spoke about the role in Hollywood Reporter in August - in which she revealed her new skill.